Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.78% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $87,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,080,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

HST traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 5,119,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

