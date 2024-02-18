Hooked Protocol Price Up 19.3% This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $138.29 million and $13.75 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 125,844,711.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.070262 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $12,644,380.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

