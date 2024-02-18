Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.