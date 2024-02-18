holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.36 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $144,558.53 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.72 or 0.05481637 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00077636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01952052 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $107,211.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

