Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hello Group

Hello Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 114,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.