Hedera Price Tops $0.0905 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $78.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00077522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00020007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.02736 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08546166 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $55,517,870.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

