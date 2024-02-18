Head-To-Head Analysis: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) vs. InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -478.41% -267.82% -200.46% InspireMD -353.86% -64.05% -52.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and InspireMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $2.82 million 9.49 -$11.86 million ($0.68) -1.51 InspireMD $5.17 million 11.03 -$18.49 million ($1.52) -1.74

Analyst Ratings

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 113.59%. InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 83.36%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than InspireMD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InspireMD beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.