HC Wainwright Boosts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $110.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

In related news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 1,816,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,167.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,440,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

