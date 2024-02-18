Harvest Finance Price Hits $45.89 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $45.89 or 0.00088798 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.43 million and approximately $953,051.34 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,957 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

