Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $443.90

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.90 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.54). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.24), with a volume of 31,727 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 442.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.93.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 4.44%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,315.79%.

Insider Transactions at Hargreaves Services

About Hargreaves Services

In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £11,308.50 ($14,282.02). In related news, insider David Anderson bought 5,285 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,416.70 ($30,836.95). Also, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £11,308.50 ($14,282.02). 13.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

