Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.480 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HBI opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,511,000 after purchasing an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,392,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.