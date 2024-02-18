Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Landstar System worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 75,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 266,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

