Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,934 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

