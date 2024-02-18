Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $19.02 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,073 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 95.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

