Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,843,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,985,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ADM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

