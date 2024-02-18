Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 23,051 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $21,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 211.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after buying an additional 117,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $33.68 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

