Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 1,465.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,159 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.26. 48,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,794. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.