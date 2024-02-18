Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $145.00 at UBS Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

