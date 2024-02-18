Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after buying an additional 125,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,451,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

