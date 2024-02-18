Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, February 19th.

Global Industrial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 473.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.