Glenview Trust co Sells 7,945 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,682,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.48. The stock had a trading volume of 123,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,914. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $226.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

