Glenview Trust co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $66,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 65,384 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $263,002,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

