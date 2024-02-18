Glenview Trust co Purchases 347 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $362.35. 3,899,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.35 and a 200-day moving average of $325.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $368.72.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

