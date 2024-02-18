Glenview Trust co Has $40.01 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $19.59 on Friday, hitting $1,245.48. 2,126,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $977.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

