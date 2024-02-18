Glenview Trust co Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $7,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,682. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

