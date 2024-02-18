Glenview Trust co Has $17.29 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.57. 552,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,895. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

