Glenview Trust co Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $29,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCHP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. 70,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,956. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

