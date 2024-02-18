Glenview Trust co Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $54,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $488.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

