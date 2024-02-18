Glenview Trust co Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.64. 4,842,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.