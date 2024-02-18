Glenview Trust co Buys 10,623 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX remained flat at $93.22 during trading hours on Friday. 5,737,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

