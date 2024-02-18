Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,259,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,080,000 after acquiring an additional 698,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,342,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.29. 11,088,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,006,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

