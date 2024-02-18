Glenview Trust co Acquires 6,054 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $250.34. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

