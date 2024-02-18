Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 492,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,823,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

