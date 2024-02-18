Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, reports. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million.

Shares of GTX opened at $9.50 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares during the period.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

