Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, reports. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million.
Shares of GTX opened at $9.50 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.
In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
