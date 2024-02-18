G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $386.98 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001661 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.