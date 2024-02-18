Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

