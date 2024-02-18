Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $38.83 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

