Fmr LLC Sells 80,444 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,444 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $836,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $333.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

