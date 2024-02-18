Fmr LLC Sells 45,929 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,929 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $799,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,768.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,659.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,800.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

