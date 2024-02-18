Fmr LLC Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.59% of Global Payments worth $1,078,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after buying an additional 150,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.15.

NYSE GPN opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

