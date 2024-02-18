Fmr LLC Purchases 37,585 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,057,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.99% of Antero Resources worth $1,143,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

AR opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.