Fmr LLC Purchases 1,584,201 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Apollo Global Management worth $892,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,118,000. Loews Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.4% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 408.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

