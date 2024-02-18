Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,217,805 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 181,141 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.84% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $1,000,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

