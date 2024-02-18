Fmr LLC Has $977.90 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304,584 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.68% of Amgen worth $977,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $283.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

