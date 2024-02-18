Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,119,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $246.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.75 and its 200-day moving average is $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.