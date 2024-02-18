Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $863,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

