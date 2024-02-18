Fmr LLC Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,806 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,047,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.31 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

