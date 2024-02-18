Fmr LLC Buys 24,991 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.64% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $824,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $2,598.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,364.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,102.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

