Fmr LLC Buys 1,612,264 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $918,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.52 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.