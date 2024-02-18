Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $80.18

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.18 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75.95 ($0.96). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 48,487 shares traded.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.65 million, a P/E ratio of -645.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,920 ($32,735.54). 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

